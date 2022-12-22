Kenya: Linturi Defends Association With Embattled Meru Governor Mwangaza

Nairobi — Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has defended his association with embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza who is facing removal from office following her impeachment by the County Assembly.

Linturi, who lost to Mwangaza in the August 9 General Election, said he will continue working with all elected leaders across the country regardless of their political affiliations as he discharges his duties as Cabinet Secretary.

Linturi told off those criticizing him for associating himself with the embattled Governor.

He was on Wednesday at Chuka University's Kiegoi Campus Grounds, Igembe South Constituency in Meru County, while leading the National Tree Growing and Land Restoration Campaign.

"My ministry will work closely with all Governors despite their political affiliations as we strive to improve food production and promote food security in the country," stated Linturi.

The Cabinet Secretary on Tuesday hosted Mwangaza, his former adversary at his office in Kilimo House, Nairobi, in a meeting he described Wednesday now as an official engagement that was focused on agricultural issues.

"Yes I met Mwangaza in Nairobi and I have seen some people talking ill about it. I'm a Cabinet Secretary and I will continue with my work. During our meeting we agreed on issues like desert locust invasions among other critical topics," he added.

Mwangaza ignited a political storm in Meru on Tuesday when she posted a photo following her meeting with Linturi on her social media pages with a short caption "Meru Must Be Happy".

The meeting came against the backdrop of the approval of an 11-member Senate committee to probe her impeachment in a process that will result in the Senate either upholding or dismissing her ouster.

The embattled Governor won the gubernatorial seat as an independent candidate

Linturi later headed to Nguthiru Laingi Grounds in Tigania West Constituency and Gatimbi Chief's grounds in Central Imenti Constituency for a tree planting exercise.

He was accompanied by Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Principal Secretary, Gitonga Mugambi, his Cooperatives counterpart Patrick Kiburi, Meru County Commissioner Frederick Ndunga, Meru Deputy Governor, Mutuma M'ethingia, MPs John Paul Mwirigi, Dan Kiili, Titus Taitumu and John Mutunga.

The tree planting campaign which was launched by President Ruto on Wednesday in Kajiado County, is part of the government's ambitious programme aimed at managing, conserving and expanding forests sustainably towards attaining a minimum 30 per cent forest cover nationally by 2032.