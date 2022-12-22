Rwanda: Etincelles Out to Dent APR's Title Race

Etincelles will be looking to stop APR FC from their race to the title when the two teams face off ahead of Thursday's league clash at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

Prior to the game, Radjab Bizumuremyi's side sit sixth with 22 points collected from 14 matches, five points adrift of third-placed APR.

Bizumuremyi warned that his men will go out to beat the military side and close the gap to the top of the table within five points.

"Our target is to win the game against APR and move up in the table standings. we will do everything possible to achieve it," the tactician said.

"I have good and talented players with proven determination who can beat any team. We just have to be focused and score goals against anyone we face no matter who they are," he added.

A win over the defending champions would see Etincelles go level on points with Gasogi United as long as they fail to beat Rayon Sports who will also eager to do no mistake as a victory would see them move back to the summit of the league table after AS Kigali's slip up in Nyagatare following shock defeat at the hands of Sunrise on Wednesday.

"We are ready for the game and ready to win in-front of our home fans. Nonetheless, the players know they will have to be at their best against one of the best teams in the league," Bizumuremyi noted.

Etincelles are winless during their last 12 meetings with APR in all competitions. The Rubavu-based side only managed three draws while they lost nine times. APR scored 21 times while Etincelles found the back of the net in process.

All three draws came from the fixtures held at Umuganda Stadium.

APR defenders must be careful with in-form striker Sumaila Moro who has scored eight goals so far this season. The Ghana international will be looking to score against the visitors to remain in race for the golden boot.

Thursday

Etincelles vs APR (Umuganda Stadium)

Friday

Marines vs SC Kiyovu

Rayon Sports vs Gasogi United