Tanzania: NIDA Introduces Online ID Application

22 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hilda Mhagama

THE National Identification Authority (NIDA) has launched an online registration system that will enable qualified individuals to apply for National Identity Cards from anywhere, without having to visit one of its offices.

NIDA's Head of Communications Division, Geofrey Tengeneza, unveiled the system to journalists in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, saying that in order to register online, applicants need to write eonline.nida.go.tz and follow the instructions provided.

Besides being easy to use and available in both English and Kiswahili, he also assures people that the information provided will be safe.

"Through this system, we will require applicants to attach all the documents that we need in the application, aiming to reduce the inconvenience for applicants who currently have to come to our offices to pick up application forms," he explained.

Mr Tengeneza further stated that the applicant will be needed to print the form after filling it out. They will be required to submit it to their local government office to confirm their residency. Following that, individuals can submit their forms to the NIDA office in their District.

He further stated that the applicant will be required to bring copies of the attachments submitted in the system in order to complete the registration procedure and biometrics.

According to him, the system will save the time spent on registering the applicant's information because the applicant will register their own information in the comfort of their houses or offices.

In addition to simplifying the registration service for Tanzanians and foreigners, he said it will also reduce the costs used in printing registration forms and information processing costs.

Mr Tengeneza further stated that they are hopeful that registration using the system will boost the number of registered people.

Ms Julien Mafuru, Manager ID Registration, stated that there have been complaints of inaccuracies in the registration for IDs and that the system will assist to decrease the problem because the applicant will fill in their information without relying on NIDA staff.

She said that they are going to expand the scope of registering Tanzanians who will be outside the country and therefore they will get the benefit of filling out the form directly on the system.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), goal 16.9, emphasises the need for states to provide legal identity to all, including birth registration, by 2030.

Registration of citizens began in 2013, with approximately 6.5 million residents from seven regions getting registered over two years. However, only 40 per cent of registered people received their national ID cards. In 2016, the first batch of national IDs was handed out.

Documents required for applicants include the applicant's birth certificate, a copy of the birth certificate of one parent and proof of citizenship.

