South Africa: Legal Threat Over Non-Placement of Intern Doctors - South African News Briefs - December 22, 2022

22 December 2022
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Association Threatens Legal Action For Jobs for Intern Doctors

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has threatened legal action against the Health Department over the lack of jobs for newly qualified intern doctors, Eye Witness News reports.The threats come amid concerns that the sector still faces delays in the placement of intern doctors, despite a shortage in professionals.

ANC Will Discipline Five Who Voted For Phala Phala Report

Newly elected African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that the five members of Parliament who defied the party by voting to adopt the Section 89 panel report would be disciplined by the new leadership, Eye Witness News reports. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Mosebenzi Zwane, Supra Mahumapelo, Tandi Mahambehlala and Mervyn Dirks voted with opposition parties to adopt the report on Phala Phala, despite the party instructing its caucus to vote against it. If the report had been adopted, it would have led to the impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa for the theft at his Phala Phala game reserve in 2020, in which millions of dollars were stolen and went unreported to authorities.

No Suitable Land to Relocate Gauteng Flood Survivors 

Persistent rains in Roodepoort, Soweto and Centurion has left flood survivors with only short-term relief, as Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that the unavailability of land across the city made it difficult to respond to the demand for shelter, Eye Witness News reports. She said that while the city was able to provide short-term relief for families displaced during heavy rains, officials also needed to relocate families living on floodplains before disaster strikes again.

