Rwanda: 10 Exhibitions By Local Visual Artists That Shaped 2022

2022 has seen more visual artists, especially the young, showcasing their artworks in different exhibitions. Some did it solo while others collaborated. All in all, the budding culture of art exhibitions sheds light on the growth of Rwanda's visual art industry.

As the year draws to an end, we look at some 10 exhibitions that shaped the industry.

Between the Lines - Epa Binamungu

The exhibition was officially opened in Kigali on February 24. It portrays all the ideas of how Binamungu sees, listens and wants to express his ideas, delivering his message to everyone.

"Read the life circumstances, read through the world that we live in with all the climate changes, pandemics, and all sanitary issues. Despite everything, there is life and that is why I want to go with you all to see through 'Between the Lines' and I am so sure that you will see all those that I mentioned and some more," the artist who recently celebrated 50th anniversary in art explained during the event.

At the Entrance - Jemima Kakizi with seven female visual artists

The two-week art exhibition featured a series of eight female visual artists including Ilibagiza Angela, Neza Shemsa, Crista Uwase, Lynka Lydie, Luladey T. Teshome, Gretta Ingabire, Kanyange Louise and the organiser Jemima Kakizi. It took place at Kigali Soul Art Gallery in Nyarutarama, Gasabo District from February 12 to 26.

Among other objectives, it aimed at increasing visibility of local female artists within Rwanda's contemporary art context, thus starting conversations that bring about change in the community, making the artists getting recognised in the labour market.

Ishuri - King Ngabo

This art exhibition aimed to inspire young people about the transformative power of education and encourage them to dream big.

The exhibition which kicked off on October 30, at Ingabo Corner, Kiyovu also honoured Imbuto Foundation and the First Lady Jeannette Kagame's ongoing contributions to the local education sector. It also recognised and commemorated the late Dr Paul Farmer for his outstanding contribution to Rwanda.

The exhibition encompassed 14 artworks that illustrate a story of a young woman named "Umwari w'u Rwanda" who was born and raised in a poor household in the countryside.

The Heart of Trinity - Henry Munyaneza

This one-week exhibition portrayed the Godly way of living regardless of the religion one belongs to.

"This is more of a live painting project that presents how 'Trinity' is defined as a co-equal as God the Father, God the Mother and God the Son. In all three, 'God the Mother' is the heart of the Trinity," Visual artist Munyaneza explained.

The exhibition was launched on August 27, and concluded on September 3. It took place at the Kigali Soul Creative Hub Space in Kimihurura.

WOMAN-ing - Myriam Uwiragiye Birara

The exhibition explored the contrast between what a woman wants and what society expects from her.

It took place at Kigali Public Library from July 8 to 22. It was composed of 13 artworks depicting a woman's thirst for freedom, her feminine nature which is sometimes confused as weakness and how she can live in an unapologetic way.

African Is Me - David Peace Mugire, Bless Jovial Hirwa

The collective art exhibition by two graduates of Nyundo School of Art aimed at reminding Africans and humans in general that the brightest intellect, natural ability and intelligence they hold can be utilised to solve some challenges and obstacles that Africa faces.

It kicked off on May 22 and concluded on May 28, at L'Espace, an art space located at Kacyiru, Kigali. Featured were 16 artworks by both visual artists.

Resurrection of Pallet Knife - Jean Baptiste Rukundo

Organised by Rukundo in collaboration with Indiba Art Space, the solo art exhibition featured a series of painted portraits reflecting on people's everyday life.

The two-week exhibition kicked off on February 19. The main goal was to create discussions among people who see Rukundo's artworks and also get recognised by different art lovers. Most of his artworks portray true stories or opinions that he shared with society to help people.

Black Bosom - Abdul Rwigema, Leon Manzi

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The two visual artists named the exhibition 'Black Bosom' because they wanted to talk about African women and the decision they make to breastfeed or not, plus the consequences of either decision.

The exhibition was composed of 20 art pieces, a half by each of the two artists. It kicked off on June 17 and ended on July 1.

Ngomibanje - Thierry Muhirwa, Family Love Nduwimana

This collective art exhibition portrayed the thoughts and feelings of the two contemporary visual artists as well as their perspectives towards the community.

It took place at Ipfundo Art Gallery, Kiyovu from August 12 to 20 and featured 30 artworks that portray diverse themes sparked by the artists' feelings and thoughts.

Untitled - Odille Uwera

The exhibition which kicked off on December 5 featured 47 artworks among over 100 created by Uwera on her journey towards searching for clarity of vision in her work as an artist as well as her personal life.

The solo art exhibition by the illustrator also took place at L'Espace, Kacyiru.