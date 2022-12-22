Tanzania: Ladies Dar Derby Rocks City Today

THE third round of Serengeti Lite Women's Premier League (SLWPL) continues with a blistering fixture as Simba Queens welcome Yanga Princess at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

Both sides have accumulated 3 points after winning one of their two fixtures while losing their openers, therefore, the equation is well balanced.

Simba Queens occupy the fifth slot on the table with 3 points but enjoy a good goal advantage as they have netted five goals and conceded two goals in the process.

On the other hand, Yanga Princess sit on sixth place on the log with 3 points and have scored four goals, conceding one goal thus making the encounter very interesting to watch.

The two teams suffered losses in their opening fixtures as Simba Queens lost 2-1 to JKT Queens at Mo Simba Arena in the city making it a poor title defence start for Simba who are the defending champions.

Likewise, Yanga Princess swallowed a bitter pill following a 1-0 loss to Fountain Gate Princess at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, an outcome which forced an exit of the team's former Head Coach Edna Lema.

In their follow up fixtures, they both smiled with the Msimbazi Street Queens outclassing The Tigers Queens 4-0 at Black Rhino Academy in Arusha.

In the same token, the Jangwani Street ladies defeated Mkwawa Queens 4-0 at Uhuru Stadium to get back to the winning rhythm of the league.

Leaving aside the footwork action on the pitch, a tense tactical battle is expected from Head Coaches of the two clubs - Charles Lukula for Simba Queens and Sebastian Nkoma for Yanga Princess.

For Lukula, this happens to be his first derby in the country while his colleague Nkoma, has previously defeated Yanga Princess on several instances when he was Simba Queens trainer.

Elsewhere today in the SLWPL, Ceasiaa Queens host Amani Queens at Samora Stadium in Iringa with the former looking to bounce back after losing both of their opening matches.