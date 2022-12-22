Eritrea: Activity Assessment Meeting of National Organizations in Italy

21 December 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 21 December 2022- Heads of Eritrean national associations from 12 cities in Italy held activity assessment meeting on 17 and 18 December in Milano.

Pointing out that as a result of strong resilience and perseverance of its nationals Eritrea has reached to a promising stage, Mr. Ghirmay Habtemicael, head of Public and Community Affairs in Italy, expressed on the significance of strengthening organizational capacity and unity for better results.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrea's Ambassador to Italy, gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional developments.

At his briefing, Ambassador Fesehatsion said that the Eritrean Government is making its modest contribution in the effort to develop peace, stability and cooperation in the region.

The participants on their part held discussion on the compiled report of the YPFDJ organization, PFDJ, the National Union of Eritrean Women, Eritrean community, media committee and national committee in terms of challenges encountered, strengths and limitations observed and adopted various recommendations.

They also expressed readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the national affairs.

