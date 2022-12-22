Africa: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe - 'Our Objective of an African Nation Winning the FIFA World Cup Is Alive and Within Reach'

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") stated today that Africa is inspired by the performances of the five African National Teams that participated in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

CAF is particularly excited by the historic victories of Morocco and its qualification for the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, as well as the impressive performances of Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana.

The President of CAF, Dr. Patrice Motsepe said: "The 54 African countries who are members of CAF are extremely proud and inspired by the victories and successes of the five African Nations that represented CAF at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We are also particularly proud of Morocco's historic qualification to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It is the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup that an African Nation has qualified for the semi-finals. I would like to express our deep gratitude to the players (Les Lions de l'Atlas), the technical team, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football under the outstanding leadership of President Fouzi Lekjaa, the people of Morocco and His Royal Highness King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him. Our objective of ensuring that an African Nation wins the FIFA World Cup is alive and within reach."

CAF would also like to thank FIFA and its President Gianni Infantino as well as the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Government and the people of Qatar for arranging and hosting the best FIFA World Cup.

Concerning the Lagardère dispute, CAF can confirm that this dispute has been resolved amicably and to the satisfaction of both parties. The contents of the settlement agreement are confidential and CAF respects this confidentiality.

President Motsepe proceeded and added: "We are making significant progress in ensuring that African football is self-supporting and globally competitive. This is partly reflected by the outstanding performances by Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We will continue to invest in schools football, youth academies for boys and girls and football infrastructure and facilities. CAF is also committed to improving the quality of trainers, coaches, referees and football in each of the 54 CAF Member Associations.The implementation of governance, auditing and administrative global best practices is bearing fruit as mutually beneficial discussions are taking place with our sponsors, partners and financial investors. We are also making good progress on the African Super League and announcements in this regard will be made in due course.

We will continue to use football as a tool to unite people from different races, ethnic groups and religious backgrounds and to contribute to improving the socio- economic and living conditions of all people."

We look forward to hosting the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship ("CHAN") Algeria 2022, from 13 January to 4 February 2023. CAF is confident that this will be the best CHAN to date.

