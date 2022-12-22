Somalia: House Speaker Discusses With UN Official On Aid to Drought Victims

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The Speaker of the House Adan Madobe had a meeting with the Deputy UN Special Envoy in charge of Somalia's humanitarian Affairs, Adam Abdelmoula.

Madobe shared with the envoy a report about his recent visit to Hudur and Baidoa where there are thousands of people displaced by the drought at facing hunger at IDP camps.

Adam Abdelmoula said that humanitarian aid will be delivered to the drought-hit people to prevent them from dying of starvation.

Adan Madobe said the people in the places where Al-Shabaab has been removed and those they have been besieged are the most drought-hit towns.

UN said Somalia is on the brink of famine this year and appealed for urgent funds to give life-saving aid to the people in dire need of food and water.