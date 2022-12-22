Tanzania: Fertiliser Production on Right Track

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan's commitment to ensure availability of fertiliser supply to famers at affordable prices has begun to be realised as Dodoma based Intracon Fertiliser Ltd started production.

The factory built at Nala area in Dodoma Capital by Burundi investor has started production of 200,000 tonnes.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Tuesday that President Samia is delighted after learning that the factory has started production and assuring farmers of affordable prices.

The Premier noted that the investment will also involve construction of other three factories for packaging materials, diary and agricultural lime.

He said the availability of affordable fertiliser will increase farmers' productivity, hence; support the government's plan to transform the agricultural sector.

"There are a number of opportunities in the fertiliser factory apart from availability of reliable and affordable fertiliser, because here we also account for employment opportunities," said the Premier.

However, he said, city authority as well as the investor must ensure the entire necessary services are available at the factory including improving road, water, electricity among others.

In a related development, Mr Majaliwa called upon Tanzanians employed in the factory to work hard by observing ethics and professionalism to attain the intended goals.

"You must be good ambassadors to investors by showing commitment, trust and hard work and become true examples of the quality and skills, when it comes to other investors seeking advice" he underscored.

For his part, Minister for Agriculture, Hussein Bashe commended the government for creating the conducive and friendly investment environment which attract the investors.

He said the fertiliser company will address the fertiliser's shortage facing farmers.

Minister Bashe, however cautioned agents who distribute subsidised fertiliser in the country to observe diligence in their work as the government is keeping a close eye on the whole exercise and will not tolerate anyone going beyond or cheating.

Earlier, the factory Director General, Mr Nduwimana Nazaire said the construction of the factory started in July 2021 and currently they are producing 200,000 tonnes and have employed 972 people.

"The equipment to be installed in second and third phases of the investment are already in the country and by next year, we will be done with the construction, thus, having the capacity of producing one -million tonnes every year," said Mr Nazaire.

He further said that they are well organised to ensure they produce quality and standard fertilisers, which meet the market and climate change demands, especially at an affordable prices which farmers from all walks of life can manage to buy.