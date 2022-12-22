Tanzania: Yanga Grin as Coastal Regret

YOUNG Africans have cherished good performance and concentration of players during matches while Coastal Union believe sacking of Head Coach orchestrated their heavy loss.

Yanga handed the Tanga-based club a 3-0 blitz at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday evening to continue flexing their muscles at the top of the league table with 44 points from 17-game outings.

A brace from Fiston Mayele and a contribution by Feisal Salum were enough to give Yanga a deserved victory on the day as they eye to clinch the 29th Premier League title and break their own record.

Up next, Yanga go head to head against Azam in a 'Dar es Salaam Derby' match at Azam Complex on Sunday with both sides keen to provide a deserved Christmas gift to their passionate fans.

For Coastal Union, it was another misery as they continue to drop vital points in the league after succumbing to their second away defeat prior facing Yanga, they lost to KMC 1-0.

"It was a tough match bearing in mind that whenever we play Coastal Union, the game is never easy but we showed composure and resilience until we succeeded to stamp a massive win.

"In the first half, it was hard for us to make full use of scoring opportunities unlike in the second half when we exposed them and utilised well chances by scoring enough goals," said Yanga Assistant Coach Cedric Kaze.

He added that the rotation of players they did on the day was a deliberate move to reserve enough energy ahead of the big game against Azam on Sunday.

"Some of the players were substituted while others could not be featured at all because we are considering about the next game which is very difficult and we need to be at our top form to stun them," he said.

On his part, Coastal Union Assistant Coach Joseph Lazaro remarked that sacking of their former coach Yusuf Chipo in the morning of the match psychologically affected players.

"I think it was not good timing to let him go before the big match, but we have to remain focused and look forward to our next matches of which we need to do much better to get back to winning ways," he said.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Namungo used well their Majaliwa Stadium to defeat Ihefu 2-0 in a late fixture under the floodlights.