Tanzania: Stellar Show for Azam Despite Draw in Geita

UNDER caretaker Kally Ongala, Azam have excelled well in the past ten games after winning 87 per cent of points after a 1-1 draw with Geita Gold at Nyankumbu Stadium in Geita yesterday.

In their past ten games, Azam have pocketed 26 points out of the targeted 30 points, just four points short of the target.

They have carved eight wins and two draws in their 10-game onslaught under Ongala and Aggrey Morris.

They remain seated third behind Simba and Young Africans who command the lead.

Their Wednesday's opponent, Geita Gold, are sixth with 23 points after Wednesday's draw.

After the encounter, both coaches admitted that it was tough and highly challenging game.

Azam caretaker Kali Ongala noted: "It was a good game but highly challenging; we created several chances but we did not score enough goals to win.

"It is sad that in the two encounters we played at the Lake Zone; we secured two points. However, we aim to work on our mistakes and improve our squad for the next encounter against Young Africans."

The Geita Gold coach Fred Felix on his side remarked: "It was a challenging game; the boys fought well. We, therefore, thank God for these results.

Compared to our last encounter, my players were cautious and avoided several mistakes we committed against Simba. They were more attentive and focused on winning, but we ended with a draw."

It took Azam 15 minutes to register their opener through Prince Dube, who connected home a well-taken cross from Ayoub Lyanga, who before received a pass from James Akaminko.

Geita Gold reacted three minutes later when George Wawa unleashed a nice cross from the right wing, but it was cleared by Azam's defender Edward Manyama.

In the 23rd minute, Juma Luizio's well-taken shot from Kelvin Nashon's pass was superbly grabbed by Azam's goalie Wilbroad Maseke.

Geita Gold goalie Samson Sebusebu cleared Azam's Idriss Mbombo header from Prince Dube's cross for a fruitless corner.

In the 41st minute, Azam's shot stopper Maseke expertly collected Luizio shot and in the 44th minute, Geita's Lyanga missed a brighter chance as his shot connecting Wawa's cross, went wide.

The second half started with more attacks from Geita. It paid them off in the 66th minute when the towering striker Danny Lyanga was brought down in the box by his young brother Ayoub Lyanga and eventually awarded the spot kick.

Offen Chikola, who entered in the second half, scored the penalty kick in the 68th minute to equalise for Geita, who were playing in front of their supporters at Nyankumbu Stadium.

Geita continued to launch some counter-attacks from their wingers Chikola and Juma Mahadhi, who changed the game upon their introduction in the second half and they came close to scoring in 83th and 85th minutes but their attackers Juma Luizio and Danny Lyanga were too shy to convert the chances.

Despite some late changes by Azam's coach Ongala who brought in Abdul Suleiman 'Sopu' and Ayoub Lyanga but could not find the back of the net as Geita Gold's backline stood firm to clear the danger.