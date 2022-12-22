Egypt to Pay Local Farmers EGP 1,100 for Sugarcane Ton

Supply Minister Ali Moslehi said on Wednesday 21/12/2022 the ministry will raise the price of sugarcane purchased from local farmers to EGP 1,100 per ton after an agreement was reached with the parliamentary majority at the House of Representatives.

Also, the ministry will pay local farmers 1,000 pounds for sugar beet ton.

The new prices were agreed upon following the global price raise of production inputs over the past three months in a bid to strike a balance between production cost and import price to help farmers achieve some profits.

Head of parliamentary majority Ashraf Rashad lauded the ministry's efforts to upgrade sugar industry in Egypt to lower wastage by 20 percent.