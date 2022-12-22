Tanzania: Samia to Grace JNHPP Water Filling Today

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is today slated to grace Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) water filling for the envisioned generation of 2,115 megawatts (MW) of electricity upon completion.

The filling of water in the dam follows completion of construction of the diversion channel at the project, according to Minister for Energy, Mr January Makamba.

Mr Makamba told journalists at the construction site last weekend that the historic event is expected to be graced by President Samia and attended by over 300 guests from both the government of Tanzania and Egypt.

Mr Makamba explained further that the dam to be used to generate electricity at JNHPP measures about 916 square kilometres and has a capacity of storing up to 33.2 billion cubic metres of water.

According to the minister, the progress on implementation of the project was at 78.68 per cent as of last month.

"The opening of the diversion channel to drive water in the dam signals a significant momentum in implementation of the project," Mr Makamba explained.

Construction work for the 6.5tri/- project is scheduled for completion in June, 2024. The project is an important step towards Tanzania's energy mix drive which seeks to produce electricity cheaper sources.

Actual construction of the project started in December 2018 as part of the government's wider energy mix goal, which also partly seeks to bring down electricity costs.

Hydropower remains the cheapest source of generating electricity in the country at about 36/- per unit compared to 103/- and 112/- for wind and geothermal sources, respectively.

Apart from generating electricity, the project is also crucial for controlling frequent flooding and boosting tourism, since it was built within the Julius Nyerere National Park where River Rufiji traverses.

The Minister mentioned other benefits associated with the dam at JNHPP as fishing as well as irrigation farming.

Mr Makamba elaborated that unlike other hydropower plants which depend on flowing water to generate electricity, the water to be stored at the JNHPP dam can produce electricity for three consecutive years even when there is no rain.

"There are some people who have been doubting sustainability of JNHPP due to effects of climate change but the truth is there will be enough water which can be used for up to three years in case there are no rains to fill up the river.

"For instance, Kihansi hydropower which depends on flowing water has an installed capacity to produce 180 megawatts, but it only generates 17 megawatts at present due to shortage of water while Mtera which has a dam generates at full capacity at 80 megawatts despite shortage of rains," he explained.

The project's Egyptian contractors - Elsewedy Electric and Arab Contractors have on different occasions pledged to complete the project on time.

Electricity generated from the project will be transmitted via a new 400kV high voltage power line to a substation where the power will be integrated into the national power grid.

The JNHPP is expected to transform the country through the generation and supply of reliable electricity for both domestic and industrial use, besides making the country improve in its manufacturing sector.

Power to be generated from the project is also crucial for operating electrified-trains through the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) whose construction is in different stages of implementation.

Implementation of the project is part of Tanzania's Third National Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP III) spanning between 2021/22 and 2025/26 and the ruling CCM party manifesto for 2020-2025.

The JNHPP will be the largest electricity scheme installed in East Africa and among the largest in Africa in comparison to Egypt's Aswan High Dam (2,100 MW), Mozambique's Cabora Bassa Dam (2,075 MW) and Angola's Lauca Dam (2,069 MW).