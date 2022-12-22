Tanzania Eyes to Become Regional Transport Hub

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said that Tanzania envisions becoming the regional transport hub.

The Head of State said this after witnessing the signing of contract of lot 6, Tabora-Kigoma Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The deal to execute the 506km-project has been signed by three parties namely; Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC), China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Railway Construction Company (CRCC).

President said the realization of the dream to become the region's transport hub will be possible only if executives manage to oversee the strategic projects diligently.

She stated that the project has so far provided employment to more than 20,000 workers who have been paid $102m, equivalent to 237.7bn/- while locals have grabbed tenders worth $820.

Speaking at the event, Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) director general Mr Masanja Kadogosa said, a total of 1,430 rail freight wagons from China are expected in Tanzania from September, next year.

He added that modern equipment for maintenance will be received by December, next year.