Tunis/Tunisia — A cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Najla Bouden on Tuesday approved a draft decree on the 2023 finance law, and another on the 2023 budget, says a Prime Ministry statement.

The Cabinet Meeting also adopted a draft decree on the administrative and financial organisation and governance of the Fida Foundation dedicated to the care for the families of the martyrs of the revolution and its wounded among the military and security forces. the source added.