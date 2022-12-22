South Africa: SA Condemns Scheduled Executions of Students in Myanmar

22 December 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Government is deeply concerned about the scheduled executions of seven students at Dagon University by the military in Myanmar.

In a statement on Wednesday, the South African Government urged the Myanmar military authorities to uphold their international obligations to promote and protect human rights, including the protection of the right to life.

"We call for the release of all those detained in relation to the exercise of their rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

"The scheduled executions continue to threaten the already remote possibility of a sustainable political dialogue agreed to in 2021 in the Five-Point Consensus between ASEAN and the military," DIRCO said in a statement.

The seven students were sentenced by a military court for their alleged involvement in a shooting in April that killed a former military officer.

They are among more than 130 people put on death row since the military seized power in a coup last year, according to the United Nations.

South Africa further calls on the military and all parties involved to negotiate a peaceful resolution of their differences and bring about reconciliation in Myanmar.

"South Africa will continue supporting the United Nations and its respective agencies, as well as regional mechanisms such as ASEAN in their mediation efforts, to sustain the democratic transition of Myanmar which can ensure equality, dignity, human rights, and the full inclusion of all in its national development towards lasting peace and stability and sustained development to the benefit of the people of Myanmar," the statement read.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.