Nigeria: Biafra - IGP's Comment Shows He Has Nothing to Offer - IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have faulted the recent comment made by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Baba where he said the agitation for Biafra has turned into a smokescreen for criminality.

Baba made the comment in Anambra State when he inaugurated an ultra-modern divisional police station, attached to a police barracks for senior police officers.

Vowing that the police under his leadership will not condone criminals hiding under agitation to perpetuate crimes, he said, "Secessionist ideas will not continue like this. There are better ways to agitate, and the government will not be intimidated by these people. This is criminality, and the agitation for Biafra is just a smokescreen for criminality."

Reacting to Baba's comment, Emma Powerful who is IPOB's Media and Publicity Secretary urged the Police boss to channel his anger toward bandits and terrorists who are walking freely in the North and leave innocent Biafrans alone.

"It showed that the IG does not have anything to offer. He is busy condemning innocent Biafrans seeking freedom while bandits and terrorists are walking freely in the North.

"If not for the quota system, somebody like Baba should not be occupying the seat of the IG. Since he assumed that office, he has been talking about innocent Biafrans seeking their freedom.

"He does not have any job to do or what to say because without him talking about Biafra agitations, nobody will know that he came to Anambra State. They are just running like an aeroplane without a pilot, IPOB has defeated them without guns and bullets." He said