South Africa: Water and Sanitation Urges Gauteng Residents to Use Water Sparingly Ahead of Christmas Weekend

press release

Gauteng residents urged to use water sparingly ahead of Christmas weekend

The Department of Water and Sanitation has urged Gauteng residents to use water sparingly ahead of the Christmas weekend. This is as the province's overall storage capacity recorded a minimal increase from last week's 101.0% to 101.5% this week.

According to a weekly report on the status of dam levels issued by the Department earlier this week, the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) which comprises of 14 dams has increased from 99.5% to 102.3%.

Vaal Dam which is within the IVRS stands at 106.8% from 101.2% while Klipdrift Dam on the Loop Spruit River is unchanged at last week's 102.9%. Bon Accord Dam located on the Apies River has marginally decreased from 108.1% to 107.2% and Rietvlei Dam on the Hennops River has recorded an increase from last week's 100.9% to 101.2% in the current week.

Maintaining its above average percentage, Roodeplaat Dam has recorded 100.7% from 100.6% in the previous week. Also remaining above average is Bronkhorstspruit Dam at 101.4% from 100.3%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has reiterated its plea to consumers to use water sparingly, refrain from vandalizing water infrastructure, fix and report water leaks to local authorities while it continues to work collaboratively with the provincial and local government to ensure consistent and reliable water supply in the province.

"We understand that there could be a number of festivities planned for the Christmas weekend and we want to emphasise the need for prudent water use. If you will be heading out, please ensure that all your taps are closed and that all leaks are attended to. South Africa remains a water scarce country and we need be mindful of our relations with this precious resource during this Christmas season and beyond," said Wisane Mavasa, the Department's spokesperson.