South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Left Without a Mayor After MEC Pushes Ahead With Municipal Structure Changes

analysis

There is considerable uncertainty around whether Nelson Mandela Bay metro still has its DA mayor, Retief Odendaal. Eastern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zolile Williams has promulgated a decision to change the municipality's structure from an executive system to a collective one, in effect removing Odendaal from his job.

A change in the structure of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, promulgated earlier this month, has in effect removed the Democratic Alliance's (DA's) executive mayor, Retief Odendaal, from his position, as there is no apparent interim mechanism created in the law for this type of decision.

Odendaal, with DA support, has now filed an urgent interdict to provisionally suspend the decision by provincial MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zolile Williams, pending a judicial review of its correctness.

He said on Wednesday that they are not using taxpayers' money for the legal action.

In papers before the court, Odendaal accused Williams of acting unconstitutionally, irrationally and "with ulterior purpose". He said Williams pushed the decision through without resolving an intergovernmental dispute declared by the current coalition government.

He said a judicial review of this decision might take considerable time, and that the metro would need an interim...