Tunisia: Harak Calls for Pro-July 25 Government of Competences

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Harak July 25 political bureau Abderrazek Khalouli called on President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed to make a ministerial reshuffle or to form a new government composed of competences that defend the July 25 process.

Khalouli reaffirmed that his political movement continues to support President Saïed as long as he is "the architect of the July 25 process," during a press conference held Wednesday in Tunis.

The Harak cannot, under any circumstances, call for an early presidential election, he stated.

Besides, Khalouli underlined that the Harak had demanded a meeting with the Head of State to convey a set of demands, including the change of the 24 governors in office.

Regarding the results of the legislative elections, Abderrazek Khalouli said that his political party has won 10 parliamentary seats in the first round.

We are working to get 40 more in the second round, in order to form a solid parliamentary bloc, which will always listen to the concerns and demands of the people, he added.

He considered in this regard, that the high rate of abstention recorded in the legislative elections, can be explained by the difficult economic and social conditions that most Tunisians are living in.

Taking the floor, spokesperson of the Harak Mahmoud Ben M'barek indicated that the turnout in the legislative elections is very "correct," given the country's economic and social situation.