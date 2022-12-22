Tunisia: Tunis Hosts Arab Cooking Festival, Feb. 1-2

Tunis/Tunisia — The 1st edition of the Arab Cooking Festival will be organised on February 1-2 at the City of Culture in Tunis, at the initiative of the Tunisian Federation of Tourist Restaurants (FTRT).

The festival which will see the participation of the embassies of Arab countries, aims to promote Tunisian and Arab gastronomy and to contribute to enhancing the local culinary heritage, seen as a lever of tourist attractiveness," says an FTRT press release on Wednesday.

Organised under the umbrella of the Tourism Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad and the Ministry of Culture, the event will include a symposium on the theme: "The Arab Culinary Heritage: Wealth and Diversity at the Service of Inter-Arab Tourism."

During these days, the FTRT will propose the the creation of the Arab Union of Tourist Restaurants and Culinary Heritage Preservation and of a training academy dedicated to culinary arts.

These two structures could be placed under the umbrella of the Arab Tourism Organisation headquartered in Saudi Arabia and whose President Bander ben Fahd al Fahid will participate in this festival.