Somalia: Somaliland Frees Prominent Journalis Abdimaalik Muse Coldoon

Journalist Abdimaalik Muse Coldoon was released from prison in Hargeisa, Somaliland on Thursday after serving a two-year sentence.

Coldoon, who has been imprisoned in August 2021, and acquitted by Marodijeeh regional court in Somaliland in February 2022, but the prosecution appealed the court's decision.

His arrest came after blaming Hargeisa Cultural Center for campaigning for same-sex marriage during book fairs and Abarso school to spread Christianity.

Somaliland authorities have repeatedly arrested Abdimaalik Coldoon, an independent journalist who is also a philanthropist who helps the poor people in the regional state.