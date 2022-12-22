Somalia: Ilhan Omar Touches Down in Puntland, Somalia

Ilhan Omar, a member of the US congress touched down in Garowe, the capital of Puntland, on Thursday. The first deputy speaker of the Puntland Parliament, Abdazis Abdullahi Osman, along with government officials and various people welcomed her at Garowe airport.

Puntland President Sa'id Deni is also scheduled to receive the vising US congresswoman at the Puntland Presidency in the coming hours as he is now in Gara'ad port town.

Ilhan Omar, who is elected from the State of Minnesota in the United States, is originally from Somalia, especially Puntland, where she began her visit to the country.