Africa: Hero's Welcome for Morocco Upon Return Home

The history-making Moroccan football team were welcomed as heroes when they arrived in Rabat on Tuesday after a remarkable Fifa World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Thousands of fans welcomed the stars back as they held an open bus parade across the Moroccan capital after achieving what no other African nation ever has -- fourth place at the World Cup.

The Atlas Lions did the continent of Africa and the Arab world immensely proud, reaching the semi-final stage of the tournament and defeating the likes of Belgium, Portugal and Spain to get there.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco said on Monday that the team would be received at the palace to celebrate their historic accomplishment.

Morocco manager Walid Regragui said that the team are pleased with their performance and hope to qualify again for the 2026 spectacle.

"If someone had told me before the tournament that we would play seven matches in Qatar, we would have been happy," Regragui told BeIN Sports at the conclusion of the tournament.

"All Moroccan, African and Arab people have seen how this team fought and wanted to make the country happy. We will try to return again after four years."