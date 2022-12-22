Uganda: UPDF Has Its Foot Prints in Our History , Says Somalia President

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has applauded the role played by the UPDF) in pacifying the horn of Africa country since 2007.

"UPDF has foot prints in the history of Somalia and will be recorded in the books of history. The impact one has on ground is what makes a difference," Sheikh Mohamud said.

He said these words to the Commander Land Forces in the UPDF Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga who paid him a courtesy call on Wednesday at Villa Somalia.

Gen Kayanja was accompanied by Brig Gen Peter Omola, the new UPDF contingent commander in Somalia under the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and Brig Gen Keith Katungi who has completed his tour of duty as UPDF contingent commander in Somalia.

The Somalia president applauded his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni and the people of Uganda for the support rendered to Somalia in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

"There is hope that we will soon finish this situation"- Hassan Sheikh noted

He also thanked Brig Katungi, and all ATMIS troops in Somalia for their neutrality exhibited during the 2022 Somali Presidential elections.

"You worked under difficult political situation and created a neutral ground for political transition," he observed

He wished Brig Katungi the best in his future assignments and welcomed Brig Omola to Somalia.

In response, Gen Kayanja congratulated Hassan Sheikh upon his re-election and affirmed to him Uganda and UPDF's commitment to upholding Uganda-Somalia-historical relations.

"The government of Uganda and UPDF will always work shoulder-to shoulder with the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the Somali National Security Forces (SNSF) for the mutual benefits of our sister countries and the region" Gen Kayanja remarked.

The sides observed that a stable Somalia and a peaceful region is a shared vision between President Yoweri Museveni and President Hassan Sheikh for the social economic transformation of the peoples of the two countries and the continent.