Ethiopia: Two Killed, Seven Injured in Dispute Over Borehole Drilling in Somali Region

Addis Abeba — Two people were killed and seven others were severely injured in Shilabo district of Korahe zone, in the Somali regional state, on Tuesday in a dispute after local authorities attempted to commence water borehole drilling.

A resident who preferred to remain anonymous told Addis Standard that the dispute was caused when construction workers, who are commissioned by the regional government, started to drill a water well in Shilabo district were met with rejections from the local residents.

"The residents told the workers not to drill water in the area telling them the place was their cattle grazing field, the workers however [ignored] the residents and started drilling," the resident said. "When the residents began opposing the construction workers, then the regional special force took action, fired bullets killing two and severely injuring other seven" the resident added.

The injured were taken to the Jigjiga referral hospital, which is located more than 480 kilometers from Shilabo, the source said.

Freedom and Equality Party released a statement containing the names of the two deceased and the seven injured civilians via its Somali Regional State Office.

In its statement, the party called on the regional government to halt the killings of civilians and solve the problem through peaceful dialogue.