Rwanda: Education Ministry Releases New School Hours Schedule

The Ministry of Education (MINEDUC) has publicised a timetable to follow next year with revised school hours countrywide.

According to the announcement released on December 22, public, government-aided and private schools that follow the national curriculum will start classes at 8:30 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

"Morning short break will start at 10:45 and end at 11 a.m., as midday long break will kick off at 12:20 pm and end at 1:25 pm, and afternoon short break will commence at 3:25 pm and conclude at 3:40 pm," read part of the announcement

However, for schools that follow international programmes, lessons will start at 8:30 am and end depending on their respective programmes.

In addition, the ministry revealed that the detailed timetable for learning periods at every level and every lesson will be communicated through the websites of Rwanda Basic Education Board and Rwanda TVET Board from December 31 this year.

The development follows the cabinet resolution meeting held on November 11, where the official schooling and working hours were adjusted.

According to the ministry, the changes are designed to "promote quality education as well as improve both workplace productivity and family wellbeing."