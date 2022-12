The death toll is not known after a 40-foot container fell on three vehicles at the Cele bus top on the Oshodi Apapa expressway, Lagos.

Driver of one of the vehicles: a commercial bus killed while passengers in the bus and those in the two other vehicles managed to escape.

More details later