Angola: Government Approves Marine Fisheries Management Measures

Luanda — Angola's Cabinet Council approved Wednesday the Management Measures for Marine Fisheries, Continental Fisheries, Aquaculture and Salt for 2023, states the final communiqué emerged from the Meeting.

The legal instrument is meant to adjust the capacity of the catches to the available potential of aquatic biological resources, aquaculture and salt.

One of the goals is to ensure the quality, diversity and availability of resources, as well as their conservation, states the document.

The session, which was chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, also approved the Legal Regime of Private and Public-Private Institutions of Pre-School Education and Primary and Secondary Education.

Regulation for the use of license

The meeting also approved a regulation that stipulated norms and the use of license in the services of restaurants and similar facilities.

In addition to restaurants, the document applies to catering companies, snack bars, bars, pastry shops, pizzerias, cafes, tea houses, dancing halls and ice cream makers.

The Bill enables the Executive to implement one of the measures of the Simplifica 2.0 Project, aimed to reduce bureaucracy in granting licenses for this kind of operation.

In the field of foreign policy, the Council approved various cooperation instruments:

They include General Agreement on Economic, Technical, Social and

Scientific Cooperation between Angola and Senegal;

Agreement on the Creation of a Bilateral Commission between Angola and Senegal;

Cooperation Agreement between Angola and Senegal, in the field of Trade;

Cooperation Agreement between Angola and Senegal, in the field of

Tourism;

Visa Exemption Agreement in diplomatic, official and service passports between Angola and Senegal;

Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between Angola and Senegal, in the field of Hydrocarbons and Marketing of Petroleum Products;

Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of Political Consultations between Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Angola and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Senegal.