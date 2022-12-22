Angola: Govt Analyses Bill On Deduction for Premium Investment

1 December 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Cabinet Council Wednesday analysed three proposals on Acts authorising the President, as holder of the Executive Power, to legislate on the deduction of the premium investment based on the taxable income rate.

This is an Income Tax on Petroleum for Blocks 18/15, 46 and 47 of the Angolan offshore, according to the statement from the 3rd Ordinary Meeting chaired by the head of State João Lourenço on Wednesday.

The three document will be discussed and approval by National Assembly.

The session also reviewed the Presidential Legislative Decrees that change the incidence of investment premiums for blocks 18/15, 46 and 47, aimed to boost and intensifying the replenishment of reserves.

The measure also aims to mitigate the "sharp decline" in hydrocarbon production and ensure the continued development of the oil industry and increased efficiency in the management and improvement of the country's natural resources.

The Cabinet Council also made changes and approved the republishing of the diplomas that grant the "National Concessionaire" mining rights for prospecting, research, evaluation, liquid and gaseous hydrocarbons in the Concession Areas of Blocks 18/15, and production from 46 and 47.

The Wednesday session also amended to the diploma that grants the National Concessionaire mining rights for prospecting, research, evaluation, development and production of hydrocarbons.

Today's session approved diplomas referring to the attribution of production and investment bonuses for Blocks KON 2, KON 11 and KON 16, as well as the setting of the Tax rate on Petroleum Production for the concessions, and on the approval of Risky Service Contracts.

The Council gave green light to the extinction of mining rights for the development and production of gaseous hydrocarbons, attributed to the National Concessionaire, in the Non-Associated Natural Gas Areas of Blocks 2/15-Garoupa Oeste, 15/14-Lira and 3/15-Moose and Gunga.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.