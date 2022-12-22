Tunisia: Dam Fill Rate Reaches Barely 29 Percent As of Dec. 14

21 December 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The dam fill rate reached barely 29% as of December 14, 2022, i.e. a global stock of water reserves of about 677.72 million m3 against 952.3 million m3 in the same period of 2021, down by nearly 29%, according to data released on Wednesday by the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).

Overall dam inflows stood at 102.1 million m3 during the period from September 1, 2022 to December 14, 2022, down by 318 million m3 compared to the averages recorded during the same period in 2021.

The amount of rainfall recorded throughout the country was 36.1 mm from September 1 to December 14, 2022, which is 59% less than the recorded averages.

This decline was mainly registered in the south-east (-82%), centre-east (-75%), south-west (-74%) and centre-west (-69%) regions. The fall was less drastic in the north (-41%) and north-west (-25%) regions.The decline was less significant in the north (-41%) and north-west (-25%) regions.

