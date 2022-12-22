Tanzania: Dtbi Commits Support to Innovation Sector

THE Dar Teknohama Business Incubator (DTBi) under the umbrella of The Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) has reiterated its commitment to continue supporting the innovation sector which is key to employment creation.

DTBi Business Development Manager, Mr Elia Kinshaga made the remarks while closing a two-day science and entrepreneurship training organised by the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) in collaboration with DTBi for science students held in Dar es Salaam.

The programme intends to equip students with skills to apply their knowledge on electronics specifically in Arduino programming and robotics to solve various problems in society.

"As an ICT-based Business Incubator with the aim of supporting the growth and commercialisation of emerging digital-based start-ups in Tanzania, we will work tirelessly to promote the innovation sector... what is happening today (yesterday) is one of our objectives of promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects and innovation." Mr Kinshaga said.

He said they have also added that innovation is part of their objectives to deal with the many years of criticism that have been claiming that the African continent is the recipient of outdated technology from developed countries.

"Apart from promoting STEM, our goal is to ensure that we create many innovations that will turn the problems into opportunities... thus by finding solutions to various problems facing society we will automatically create jobs for our young people, especially graduates," Mr Kinshanga pointed out

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Innovation Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a related development, he said the WRO programme will help to change the attitude of the people towards science students in the country who seem to study more theories in their entire school life.

More so, Mr Kinshaga implored journalists and the media sector in general to use their tools in promoting the innovation sector.

On her side, the Programme Manager at DTBi, Ms Josephine Sepeku unveiled that about 20 students attended the workshop from various schools, including Jangwani, Manzese and Shamsiye Secondary School as well as Chang'ombe Demonstration School.

"In this two-day workshop of learning and interaction in STEM practical workshops ... 20 students have been trained ont 21st Century skills, including Arduino Programming and Robotics and coming up with various Innovative ideas in finding solutions to different areas, including water saving and management systems (water level sensors) and security motion sensors ( in parking )," she added