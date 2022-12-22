Tanzania: Meat Factory to Provide 1,500 Jobs

A modern meat processing factory worth 14bn/- which is currently under construction in Kwazoka Village, Chalinze Council in Bagamoyo District is expected to provide 1,500 employments.

The construction of the factory is in line with the government plan of fattening and improving the livestock sector in the country.

Union Meat Managing Director Ms Mariam Ng'wani told the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Mashimba Ndaki who toured the project site that upon completion, the factory will have a capacity of slaughtering 2,000 cows and a total of 7,000 goats and sheep per day.

Minister Ndaki was accompanied by Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete.

The MD told the minister that despite the progress made so far, her company lacks an area for keeping the animals before they are taken for slaughtering.

"We don't have enough space for keeping these animals before they are slaughtered... We request the minister to see the possibilities of providing us with a nearby area for the purpose,"

Responding, Minister Ndaki pledged that he will direct the National Ranching Company Limited (NARCO) Ruvu Branch Manager to provide the area.

"I want to assure you that the government will grant you an area for keeping the animals as you requested... we are committed to improve the livestock sector in the country by also ensuring that you conduct your activities smoothly," he said.

For his part, Mr Kikwete who is also Member of Parliament for Chalinze urged Chalinze Council authorities to build modern houses and rent them to the factory staff and make them live close to their working place.

Bagamoyo District Administrative Secretary (DAS), Ms Kasilda Mgeni who represented District Commissioner Zainab Abdallah said that the District has two big abattoirs and 16 others which are small and one training centre for the livestock keepers at Lugoba.