Tanzania: Dar Water Supply Continues to Improve

WATER supply in Dar es Salaam Region has continued to stabilise following completion of a water project from Makongo Water storage to Bagamoyo Town (2B2F Project).

The project worth 70bn/- will benefit the residents of Bagamoyo and some parts of Kinondoni District which are in high elevations.

The areas were facing the challenge of accessing the precious liquid due to their topography, as a result of low pressure in the distribution pipes.

Other areas which will benefit from the project include Wazo, Goba, Mivumoni, Kawe, Madale, Changanyikeni, Bunju, Mbweni and Mabwepande.

"Water supply project from Makongo to Bagamoyo Town will increase the pressure of pumping water in elevated areas in Dar es Salaam region, since the water will be distributed to users directly from tanks with high gravity," said the Minister for Water Jumaa Aweso, while touring the project yesterday in Mapinga Bagomoyo, Kinondoni and Ubungo districts.

In a related development, the minister instructed the National Water Fund (NWF) to provide 500m/- in order to connect water to the nearby residents, who were out of the scheme scope to avoid contradictions.

"Since the project has been completed... I am ordering the National Water Fund (NWF) to provide 500m/- to facilitate the exercise of connecting water to some parts of the areas which are near the project including Tegeta A, Goba, Wazo, Madale and Mivumoni," the minister underscored.

Similarly, Mr Aweso also directed the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) to ensure that it connects new customers within a period of seven days after filling out the application forms, while stressing that the performance of the authority will be measured by looking at the number of new water connections.

In a related development, the minister directed DAWASA to complete the construction of the Mshikamano Water Supply project worth 5.4bn/- by January 15 next year.

On his part, Kawe Member of Parliament (MP) Bishop Josephat Gwajima applauded President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan for her efforts to improve water supply in the country.

Earlier, DAWASA's Chief Executive Officer, Eng Cyprian Luhemeja unveiled that the 2B2F project involved laying pipelines for a length of 1,225 kilometres, construction of three reservoirs in Mbweni,Vikawe and Tegeta A and two booster stations at Wazo and Mapinga.

Eng Luhemeja further said DAWASA will provide water connection services on credit with no interest to the new customers to both projects where, repayment will be charged through water bills adding that the down payment will be 50,000/-.

"In order to fast track the water connections in both projects of Mshikamano and 2B2F DAWASA will start to connect the new customers on credit for twelve months," Eng Luhemeja said.