Tanzania: Egypt FM Delivers Speech At Tanzania's Julius Nyerere Dam Inauguration Ceremony

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attended on Thursday 22/12/2022 a ceremony marking the first filling of Julius Nyerere Dam situated on the Rufigi River and is implemented by Arab Contractors and Elsewedi Electric.

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid tweeted that Shoukry delivered Egypt's speech at the ceremony in the presence of President of Tanzania Samia Hassan, Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar and representatives of the Egyptian consortium.

The spokesman said this is a historic moment that reflects deeply-rooted relations binding Egypt with Tanzania.

In an earlier tweet, Abu Zeid said "With Egyptian hands, African determination, and a unique partnership between the private and governmental sectors in Egypt and Tanzania ... Together, we reap the fruits of cooperation for the prosperity of African peoples."