Angolan President Starts Visit to Gabon

Libreville — Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, arrived Thursday in Libreville, Gabon, where for a few hours he will carry out a working and friendship visit at the invitation of the Gabonese counterpart, Ali Bongo Odimba.

During President João Lourenço's stay in the Gabonese capital, two agreements are expected to be signed, the first on the exemption of visas on diplomatic and service passports, while the second focuses on political consultations.

The two countries have always expressed desire to increase cooperation in the various sectors of common interest, having established the legal framework regulating technical-scientific and cultural economic relations.

The basis for the two countries' partnership is the General Cooperation Agreement. The two nations established the Bilateral Joint Commission in January 1982 in Libreville.