Tunisia: Gitas, Giz Ink MOU to Strengthen Tunisian Aeronautic Ecosystem

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian aeronautics and space industries group (GITAS) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) recently inked a memorundum of understanding (MoU) to provide a framework for cooperation, facilitate and increase collaboration in fields of joint interest including strategic projects, reads a GITAS press release issued Thursday.

These strategic projects provide notably for the support of GITAS and aeronautical companies in the training and implementation of a social and environmental responsibility approach.

This approach will focus on the documentation and modeling of the carbon footprint, the drawing up of a photovoltaic guide for aeronautical and automotive industries in Tunisia and a second guide on the integrity and fight against corruption in Tunisia, in addition to a study on special industrial waste (SIW).

The agreement seeks to strengthen the Tunisian aeronautic ecosystem by establishing a better competitiveness and generating jobs in this sector.

This partnership falls under the "Job Partnerships and Support for Medium Eentreprises in Tunisia" project, which is a part of the special "Training and Employment" initiative, commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and implemented y GIZ Tunisia.

GIZ Tunisia counts 45 member companies with 15.500 emlpoyees.