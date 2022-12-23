Kenya: Asa Dinkins Wins Maiden Title in Kenya Junior Championship

Sigona, Kiambu — Asa Dinkins of Limuru Country Club played an aggregate of 223 gross in the just concluded Sigona Junior Open to emerge the overall winner.

This is after warding off stiff competition from overnight leader Krish Shah of VetLab Sports Club and runners up Elvis Muigua of Kiambu Golf Club.

Asa played a score of level par 72 in the final round to win by 1 stroke over Elvis who played an aggregate of 224 gross.

Krish Shah played a gross of 225 finishing third overall and first in the Boys 16-18 years. Tanish Gudkha of Muthaiga Golf Club followed closely with a score of 226 gross.

Ali Khimji of Sigona Golf Club got a hole in one on Hole No. 11 and played a fantastic score of one over par in the final round.

In the girls 19-21 years category, Faith Ontune won with a gross score of 243 while Ashley Awuor was the nett winner with a score of 224 nett.

Channelle Wangari of Vetlab posted the best score among the girls of 238 gross and won in the girls 16-18 years category. Kelvin Kiplenge of Nakuru Golf Club played the best net of 207 and won in the boys 16-18 years category.

Junaid Manji of Muthaiga played a gross score of 240 to win in the Boys 14-15 years, while Kayden Wissanji played 255 gross to win in the Boys 13 years and under category.

Audrey Gachora, also from Muthaiga, played 257 gross to win in the girls 13 years and under category.

The tournament attracted 87 boys and girls from across the country who played the first two rounds. The top 48 after two rounds made the cut to the final round on Wednesday.

In addition to the awards, the participating juniors get a chance to get World Amateur Ranking (WAGR) points based on their performance.

The Kenya Golf Federation (KGF) Chairman-Mr. Peter Kiguru appreciated the high level of golf displayed on the course and gave the commitment of KGF to support junior golf activities.

The Junior Golf Foundation President-Mrs. Regina Gachora appreciated all the juniors and parents for the participation in the event and expressed JGF's Vision of having some of the juniors participating in the 2028 Olympics.

"We have doubled the number of WAGR Rankings events in 2023 from the current 6 to 12 and we want to give as many juniors opportunities to get ranked," she said.