East Africa: Al-Shabab Militants Kill Police Officer, Civilian in Eastern Kenya

Aquintero82
A map showing the location of Kenya (green) and Somalia (orange).
22 December 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Ahmed Hussein

Wajir, Kenya — Police in eastern Kenya are blaming al-Shabab militants for the death of an officer and a civilian in an attack in Garissa County, on the border with Somalia.

Garissa County police commander Thomas Ngeiywa said Thursday the two victims were among six people on board a police vehicle that struck an improvised explosive device in the Hayley Lapsset [refugee?] camp.

Ngeiywa told VOA by phone that three other police officers wounded in the Wednesday morning explosion have since been airlifted to Nairobi for treatment.

He said police suspect al-Shabab militants were behind the attack. He said a multi-agency security team is pursuing the militants.

"We expect it could be these bad boys but we have a lead and we are catching them," said Ngeiywa.

The incident comes a few days after suspected al-Shabab members destroyed a radio tower in a police station in Kutulo, in Kenya's border county of Mandera.

Ngeiywa urged the public to report anything suspicious to police.

"I urge the public to continue being cooperative by giving us early information and in that way, we will be able to wipe this gang once and for all," said Ngeiywa.Somalia-based al-Shabab has been active in Kenya for more than a decade, even since Kenya sent troops to join the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.