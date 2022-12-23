Tanzania: Yanga, Simba Queens Share Spoils in 1-1 Draw

Simba Queens have been held to a 1-1 draw by Yanga Princess in a Serengeti Lite Women's Premier League (SLWPL) derby encounter played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday evening.

Yanga Princess seized the driving seat at the stroke of the first half, thanks to a freaking header from Nigerian import striker Chiona Wogu.

Her lead was cancelled out early in the second half by substitute Vivian Aquino whose 59th minute dropping ball long range effort found its way into the back of the net.

The duo have since claimed four points each from three played league matches after losing one match, stamping one victory and losing the other.

The derby was ninth for the duo in the women's league of which Simba Queens have won six times against one time by Yanga Princes with two encounters elapsing in draw.

Last season, the Jangwani ladies produced a 1-0 victory to register their first ever derby triumph under then Head Coach Edna Lema.

So far, Fountain Gate Princess command the 10-team log with 9 points after winning all their three games, the only side with a 100 percent start of the campaign.