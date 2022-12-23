South Africa: Former Eskom Chief to Challenge State Capture Report's Findings - South African News Briefs - December 23, 2022

Cape Town — Former Eskom Chief to Challenge State Capture Report's Findings Against Him in Court

Matshela Koko, the former CEO of national power utility Eskom, has filed an application in the Johannesburg High Court to have several findings made against him in the report by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, set aside, TimesLive reports. In an affidavit, Koko alleged that the findings claiming he abused his position to benefit the controversial Gupta business family were false. The affidavit read:"The commission concluded that Eskom executives and I used our position of authority and power within Eskom to benefit the Gupta enterprise. That Brian Molefe, Anoj Sing, and I have benefited from the Guptas and Mr Salim Essa in various forms that may have constituted the criminal offence of corruption." Koko went on to say that the commission ignored oral evidence he brought during his testimony before the panel.

Cape Town Beach Re-Opened After Water Tests Declare it Safe

The City of Cape Town has re-opened Bakoven Beach and declared it safe for swimmers following its closure when officials were alerted to an electrical failure at the Beta sewer pump station, EyeWitness News reports. Speaking on solutions to prevent overflows at the pump station, Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrew said: "One such solution is the possibility of installing an emergency inverter or uninterrupted power supply (ups) system that will solve the load-shedding problem at this pump station." Andrew added that health warning signage has also been installed and that testing for water quality would continue to be conducted.

Manhunt Launched to Find Suspects of Bus Robbery in Pretoria

Three suspects are being sought by authorities after they allegedly shot and killed two women during the robbery of a bus traveling between Pretoria and Harare, IOL reports. The alleged shooters boarded the bus as it passed Mantsole Weighbridge along the N1 and shot at three women, instantly killing two and critically injuring a third. Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: "All other passengers were then ordered to disembark and lie on the ground. They were thereafter robbed of their belongings, including cash, cellphones and passports ... The suspects were thereafter allegedly picked up by another motor vehicle that was apparently following the bus."