Uganda: Bar Band Hopper, Allan Kanyike Dynamite Dies

22 December 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

City socialite Allan Kanyike alias the Dynamite has died, reports have confirmed.

Kanyike, renowned for his consistent appearance at all bar band events in Kampala, is reported to have succumbed to a brain haemorrhage at Nsambya Hospital on Thursday evening.

Many revellers have come across the Dynamite, the man who is present at every band session in Kampala, clad in floral outfits and a signature fedora, dancing uncoordinatedly but will not sit down once!

Kanyike claimed to have worked and lived in London for 25 years before relocating to Uganda where he "invested wisely" and retired to party.

He has confessed that he had nothing else to do except hop from one party to another except on Mondays.

He was also an ardent supporter of President Museveni. He said it was because of his able leadership that brought peace and security which have enabled him to enjoy the nightlife Kampala offers aplenty.

Dynamite impressed many young night crawlers with his youthful age despite his age.

He was always ready for a challenge on the dance floor, taking on all comers, sometimes to his detriment.

His humour and love of partying, however, made him a welcome fixture at any night event as his very presence was a spectacle to remember.

