Kenya: KR Halts Commuter Train Service to 6 City Destinations, to Resume on January 3

Nairobi — Kenya Railways (KR) has halted commuter train service to six destinations across Nairobi with an exception to the link train to Nairobi's SGR Terminus.

In an announcement on Thursday, KR said operations to and from Ruiru, Embakasi Village, Limuru, Syokimau, Lukenya and Kitengela will remain halted until January 3, 2023.

The reorganization of the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service under which trains for the affected destinations operate came just days after KR announced a plan to increase trains serving selected upcountry destinations in light of a surge in passenger numbers.

KR added trains plying Nairobi to Kisumu and Nairobi to Nanyuki routes, so as to accommodate passengers going for holidays.

According to the schedule released on Wednesday, there will be two trains to Nanyuki on both December 23 and December 30. There will also be a train to Nanyuki on January 6, 2023.

Similarly, there will be two trains to Kisumu on December 21, three trains on December 23 and two trains on December 30. They also slotted a train to Kisumu on January 6, 2023.

We have added more more trains to take you Dala (Kisumu) and Nanyuki!," Kenya Railways stated.

On return trips, Kenya Railways stated that there will be trains departing Nanyuki to Nairobi on December 25, 26, January, 2 and 8.

Trains from Kisumu to Nairobi will depart on December 22 (two trains), December 24, December 26 (two trains), January 1, 2 and 8.