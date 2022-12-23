South Africa: Occupants of Joburg's Derelict 'Building of Darkness' Speak Out On Life After Illegal Eviction

analysis

'We are not scared of deportation or anything. If we remain quiet, we will become prisoners of conscience,' say the vulnerable residents of Joburg's 'building of darkness', who were illegally evicted on Saturday.

"We were left completely with nothing and we are smelling a rat that there is a sort of corruption that has taken place ... This also happened about a decade ago when we had policemen knocking on our doors and forcing us out of the building. History repeated itself on Saturday in the presence of the Johannesburg metropolitan police department."

These were the words of Lazarus Chinhara, one of the evicted longtime occupants of Joburg's "building of darkness", so named because it was without electricity.

Chinhara said Saturday's evictions were carried out by the anti-foreigner group Operation Dudula.

"These people knew we would have groceries, clothes, money and a few valuables to send home since it's the festive season ... When they evicted us and attacked us while sleeping in the park, our stuff was left unattended and they could take everything. The activity was also planned for a time when many human rights organisations and individuals who usually help us have gone on holiday," said Chinhara...