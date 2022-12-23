South Africa: Hazim Mustafa On Scandal That Rocked SA - 'I Just Went There and I Bought... Buffaloes From the Farm'

analysis

The Sudanese businessman who allegedly bought 20 buffalo for $580,000 in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm has told eNCA's Annika Larsen that 'it was a normal business transaction'.

Hazim Mustafa is a Sudanese millionaire, living in Dubai, who was identified by News24 in September as possibly being "Mustafa Mohamed Ibrahim Hazim" who allegedly paid $580,000 for 20 buffalo owned by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis reported.

Read more in Daily Maverick: "Sudanese businessman tells Sky News he is Ramaphosa's buffalo buyer - but how does his story stack up?"

Earlier this month, Mustafa told Sky News that he paid $580,000 in cash for 20 buffalo from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in December 2019 -- but had no idea that the animals, or the farm itself, were owned by the President.

eNCA's Annika Larsen visited Mustafa and his South African wife, Bianca O'Donoghue, at their home in Dubai, to get Mustafa's version of events, leading up to his purchase of the buffalo, which he still hasn't received.

'Normal business transaction'

Speaking to Larsen about the Phala Phala purchase -- and dressed in head-to-toe Gucci -- Mustafa said he was surprised to be dragged into the media...