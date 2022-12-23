South Africa: Humanitarian Crisis Looms in Karoo As Eskom Institutes Load Reduction On Top of Rolling Blackouts in Defaulting Municipalities

22 December 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Many defaulting municipalities across SA were hit on Thursday by load reduction -- on top of load shedding. In the Karoo, with its high summer temperatures and a water system already left fragile by rolling blackouts, additional load reduction threatens to trigger a humanitarian crisis.

On Thursday morning, Graaff-Reinet resident Sias Smith looked at the prepaid meter in his house. "It was full of money. My money was in there. I owe Eskom nothing. But there was no electricity."

This was supposed to be joyful Christmas. Instead, residents were hit by another six hours without electricity -- on top of rolling blackouts.

For the first festive season since 2019, there were no Covid-related restrictions. People in the Karoo were getting ready to make some money as visitors returned, en route to the province's beach towns. And families unable to travel for a while were finally home for Christmas.

Now the milk was turning, dessert ingredients were melting, people worried about their meat, drinks were no longer cold, the taps were dry, and there was anger in the streets of Graaff-Reinet. Farmers, businesspeople and residents gathered at the municipal offices.

"If there was anybody in there, they refused to come out,"...

