Mauritius: Agreement Renewed to Promote Cultural Cooperation Between Mauritius and China

press release

The cultural agreement between Mauritius and China, aiming to promote mutual development in the field of culture and arts was renewed, today, for a three-year period, during a signing ceremony held in Port Louis. The Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, was present.

Signatories were the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Indira Pudaruth Ruchaia, and the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Mauritius, Mr Liying Zhu.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Teeluck expressed satisfaction upon the signing of the cultural agreement which has been established since 1980. He recalled that during the past 50 years of diplomatic relations, both countries have signed agreements in different sectors namely: economic, technological, cultural, educational and sports.

The Minister further elaborated that Mauritius is the first country to have welcomed a Chinese Cultural Centre in 1988 at Bell Village while highlighting that the Ministry has closely collaborated with the Centre in organising the National Spring Festival, Dragon Boat Festival and China Film Week. The agreement will therefore promote cultural exchanges between artists of both countries, he added.

As for the Chinese Ambassador, he highlighted that the cultural cooperation between China and Mauritius constitutes a major pillar of their existing partnership. Mauritius, he added, could play an important role as a gateway between China and Africa not only in terms of economic but also for artistic development.

Through the cultural agreement renewed for the period 2022 to 2025, Mr Zhu mentioned that various projects pertaining to cultural exhibitions, heritage and museum are on the agenda. He also indicated that Chinese artists are looking forward for performances in Mauritius once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.