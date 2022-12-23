Uganda: You Are Trained to Protect Ugandans, SFC Commander Tells Soldiers

The commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), Brig David Mugisha has called on soldiers to put their military training to practice in order to protect Ugandans.

The commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), Brig David Mugisha has called on soldiers to put their military training to practice in order to protect Ugandans.

"Give maximum respect to Ugandans because they are our bosses. Do not oppress them, bark or maim them. When you are faced by terrorists you should answer fire with fire. Put your training into practice and protect Ugandans," Brig Mugisha said.

The SFC commander made the at Samora Machel Special Forces School in Kaweweta, Nakaseke District during the passing out ceremony of SFC soldiers in a speech delivered by the SFC Director for Training, Col John Bosco Asinguza.

He added that a soldier without training is like a fish without water and congratulated the officers upon completing the training course.

Some of soldiers displaying skills.

Brig Mugisha urged the soldiers to always be alert and constantly disciplined but also reminded them to avoid bad groups, drugs and alcoholism.

The SFC commander warned soldiers against living reckless lives that may expose them to infections such as HIV/ AIDS.

The Deputy Director of Training, Lt. Col. Joseph Bahikyire was pleased to observe that the trainees were given a task which they have successfully delivered.

The Commandant of the Samora Machel Special Forces School, Major George Ruhinda thanked the SFC leadership for the support it has rendered during the course and urged the soldiers to take care of their lives as they strive to serve the country.

The Director of Training, Col Asinguza presented awards to the best performing students with Peterson Ocheng scooping the best overall award while Peace Joshua was the best in the field.

Fred Ruthenia was the best student in academics, Dorcas Were emerged the best female student whereas Rodney Nkurunungi was awarded for being the most disciplined.

The training covered a wide range of topics that included counter terrorism, skills at arms and martial arts.