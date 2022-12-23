Tanzania: Over 400,000 Students to Benefit From Improved and More Inclusive Education in Zanzibar

press release

Washington — More than 400,000 primary students in Zanzibar, half of them girls, will have access to more a conducive learning environment with reduced class sizes and strengthened teacher support to improve their ability to transition to secondary school. This support and a host of additional improvements will be financed by the new Zanzibar Improving Quality of Basic Education Project (ZIQUE), approved today by the World Bank.

The $50 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA)* is set to improve teaching competencies and learning outcomes, as well as help reduce the gender gap in transition rates within basic education.

"Zanzibar has made important progress in providing universal access to basic education," said Nathan Belete, World Bank Country Director for Tanzania. "However, in order to increase growth and eradicate poverty by 2050, significant investments are need to improve foundational learning outcomes."

The Government of Zanzibar abolished school fees in pre-primary and primary schools in 2015 and in secondary schools in 2018, leading to a significant increase in enrollment in government schools which accommodate over 467,000 students. However, significant challenges remain to ensure all students progress through the education system with adequate learning levels. ZIQUE will help address the education sector's main challenges through process and policy changes in the education system that will serve to strengthen the quality of service delivery.

"Critical innovations supported by ZIQUE such as the deployment of a school-based modality for the delivery of continuous professional development (CPD); the use of education technology to enhance teaching in the classroom and teacher CPD; and a large-scale learning assessment, will allow the government to systematically monitor and report on learning outcomes and to devise strategies to address learning gaps and challenges," said Tanya Savrimootoo, World Bank Senior Education Economist.

ZIQUE beneficiaries include students living with disabilities, particularly those who are visually impaired, through the development of adapted learning materials. Others will also benefit from the inclusive construction design of new classrooms and schools. ZIQUE will also benefit over 13,000 primary and secondary teachers in government schools (69% of whom are female) and over 520 school headteachers in the public school system. Other direct beneficiaries will be ministry officials in key departments and roles who are critical to the successful implementation of each component.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Governance Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The project's design was informed through discussions with several development partners including the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, the United States Agency for International Development and the Kwarara Media Education Center (which is supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency).

*The World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world's poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people's lives.

IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world's 74 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.3 billion people who live in IDA countries. Since 1960, IDA has provided $496 billion to 114 countries. Annual commitments have increased steadily and averaged about $34.7 billion over the last three years (FY20-FY22), with about 70 percent going to Africa. Learn more online: IDA.worldbank.org. #IDAworks